Belize: Wealthy Socialite Jasmine Hartin Pleads Guilty Over Death of Police Officer

A Canadian socialite has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a police chief in Belize.
Jasmine Hartin, the former partner of Andrew Ashcroft – the son of UK businessman Lord Michael Ashcroft – was arrested and charged with the deadly shooting of superintendent Henry Jemmott two years ago.
Police at the time said Mr Jemmott and Hartin were known to be friends.
Her sentencing hearing has been set for 31 May in Belize City.
The 34-year-old reportedly broke down in tears during her guilty plea on Tuesday.
She told reporters outside the courthouse: “I just want Henry’s family to have peace now and I want this whole thing to be behind all of us so we can heal.”
Hartin was tied to the death of Mr Jemmott after police found her on a pier near where his body was recovered on 28 May 2021.
She was found distressed and covered in blood, police said at the time.
Mr Jemmott’s body was found in the water off San Pedro, Belize with a single bullet wound to the head.
At the time, Hartin was living in Belize with Andrew Ashcroft and their two children.
She was charged with manslaughter by negligence and released from custody in June 2021 on a $15,000 (£12,041) bail.
During her bail hearing, it was revealed that Hartin and Mr Jemmott were at a party together in Ambergris Caye on the night of his death.
Detectives said they went for a walk on the beach before they sat down on a pier. There, Hartin gave Mr Jemmott a shoulder massage. He then handed her his gun to put down.
Hartin told investigators that she struggled with the handgun after Mr Jemmott asked for it back, and that it accidentally discharged. She added she had been drinking at the time.
Under Belize’s criminal code, the maximum prison sentence for manslaughter by negligence is five years.
The judge overseeing the case had indicated that Hartin may receive a non-custodial sentence and instead pay a fine, according to Channel 5 Belize news.