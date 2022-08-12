Bermuda: 6 Arrested During Major Drug Bust

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC – Bermuda police say they have broken up a major drug-trafficking ring after seizing drugs with a street value of US$500,000 in raids on five houses.

Officers also netted $25,000 in cash, removed eight illegal dogs, and made six arrests.

Officers executed search warrants at five residences in Smith’s parish.

A police spokesman said that the raid yielded “several packages” with their contents suspected to be cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, and cannabis, along with more than $25,000 in cash.

“Police also seized two hydroponic systems, designed to grow cannabis indoors, as well as a quantity of high-value goods suspected to be acquired from the proceeds of criminality. Six persons have been arrested in relation to this operation,” Detective Chief Inspector Sherwin Joseph said.

“This operation has disrupted the drug-trafficking and money-laundering activities of a major drug-trafficking ring in Bermuda.”

Minister of National Security Michael Weeks earlier vowed to take a tougher stance against “violence, drug trafficking and drug-related activity, particularly targeting high-crime neighbourhoods”.

Shadow Minister of National Security Michael Dunkley, the MP for Smith’s North, said today that drugs, illicit gains and money laundering are big challenges in Bermuda that must be dealt with.

“Police need our support as they conduct operations that are critical to the safety of our community,” he said.

Dunkley added that as a former minister, he knew police were “facing a tough time on a limited budget” and the community “can’t continue turning a blind eye” to the illicit drug trade.

“We cannot afford to have people with ruined lives,” he insisted.