He has worked in a variety of human services environments, including Corrections, Probation & Parole, the Drug Treatment Court, and therapeutic communities, where he honed his addiction counseling and recovery skills.

He has also continued his private practice work at The Counseling Center, which focuses on family-related work, specifically pre-marital, family counseling, divorce recovery and co-parenting.

Ernest is the Pastor of New Life Church of the Nazarene, a post he assumed in 1999.

He loves football, and is an avid supporter of the youth football program and is a certified football coach. Ernest has been married to his wife Julie for 23 years, and they have four children.

Premier Burt added: “On Monday I will ask the Governor to appoint him a Minister and at that time will announce his portfolio and areas of responsibility. Bermuda will be well served by the wealth of experience and professionalism that Dr. Peets brings to this new phase of his public service.”

The appointment of Peets as Government Leader in the Senate appears to fill the void left when Rolf Commissiong was appointed as Senate Leader and then fired all within the space of 48 hours last month, for reasons that were not fully explained to the public at the time.