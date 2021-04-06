Bermuda has recorded 108 new COVID-19 cases for the second time inside a week with 18 people now in hospital, four of them in critical care, health officials announced. Saturday’s total, taking the island’s number of cases to 1,400, came from two days of testing. There are now 630 active cases. More than 200,000 tests have been carried out. Of those in the hospital, the mean age of all cases is 60 with the youngest in the 20-29-year-old age group and the oldest being over 80. None of the people in the hospital is fully immunized, officials said. Bermuda Health Minister Kim Wilson said: “Our hospitalized COVID-19 patients are rising, and that is very disturbing.

“We need to all make sure that we are doing our best to stop the spread and stay in our bubbles.

“There are quite a number of clusters of cases identified by the case management team. This very much reflects the contagious nature of the UK variant.”

The latest results are from testing that took place on Wednesday, with 70 positive out of 1,865 test results received, and testing on Thursday when there were 38 positive out of 1,474.

Twenty-two of the new cases are classified as local transmission with known contact as they are associated with known cases.

The additional 86 new cases are classified as under investigation. These cases are among residents with no currently identified link to other known cases or history of travel in the past 14 days.

Twelve people have died from the virus.