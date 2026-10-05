BERMUDA-CRASH-Search suspended for missing air ambulance

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HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct 5, CMC -The Bermuda government Monday said that while the country had “held out hope for best” the worst fears have been relaised after the authorities named the two Bermudians who were on board the ill-fated air ambulance aircraft that crashed soon after taking off for the United States last Saturday.

In a brief statement, the Bermuda Police Service (BPS) said it can now confirm the identities of the two Bermudian nationals as 66-year-old Marilyn Lavonne Bean and her 41-year-old son, Sergio Wayne Lottimore.

“The investigation into this incident is being conducted by the U.S. National Transportation and Safety Board, in conjunction with Transport Safety Board, Canada,” the BPS said, adding that a BPS Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to assist the relatives of the deceased during this difficult time.

The two were among six people who were on board the aircraft, a Gulfstream G100 jet, which went missing off Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, in the United States shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2026,

“While we held out hope for the best, the worst fears have been realised and so our first thoughts are with the families of those so tragically lost,” Premier David Burt said in a statement, adding “let us open our hearts to the families in the hope that our expressions of love, support and compassion will bring some comfort as they attempt to deal with this terrible loss.”

Health Minister Kim Wilson, said her heart is with the families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for all those affected, and I know many people across Bermuda are holding them in their thoughts and prayers. We also recognise the dedicated crew who came to Bermuda to provide a service that has supported many families during some of life’s most difficult moments.

“For that, we are deeply grateful. On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I extend my sincere support to all those affected and keep them in my thoughts and prayers during this profoundly difficult time,” she added.

Searchers found a “debris field” off the coast of the island, but with no sign of the six people on board after a 66-hour search that spanned more than 4,400 miles, the US Coast Guard suspended rescue efforts Sunday.

Warwick Academy, the school Lottimore attended in Bermuda, remembered him as a school prefect and an “outstanding person” while Hamilton Re, the Bermuda insurance firm where he served as a senior vice president, said it had lost a “ respected leader, colleague and friend.”

The names of the plane’s crew have not been released, but Latitude Air Ambulance, the Ontario-based company that owned the plane, said “our four crew members were valued members of the Latitude family.

“They dedicated themselves to providing care to people at some of the most difficult moments in their lives, and they were carrying out that mission when this tragedy occurred. We are grieving their loss deeply.”

President of Latitude Air Ambulance, Peter Byl, said the company’s immediate focus was on supporting the victims’ families and cooperating fully with authorities.

“We will not speculate about the circumstances or cause of the accident while that work is underway,” he wrote in an email.

The Canadian-registered jet had departed Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport on a nighttime flight to Massachusetts.

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said it will send investigators in the coming days to assist in the search for and recovery of the aircraft.