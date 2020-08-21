Hamilton, Bermuda, August 19th, 2020–Bermuda’s Minister of Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, provides an update on the One Year Residential Certificate.

Minister Hayward said, “Despite a sluggish post-COVID-19 economy and an unprecedented job shortage, this Government has remained steadfast in stimulating the economy and creating jobs for Bermudians.”

“Determined to see immediate improvements in these areas, this Government launched the inaugural Work From Bermuda One Year Residential Certificate over the Cup Match Weekend (30 July – 2 August). This Certificate allows overseas employers, employees, and even students currently working from home, to work from home in Bermuda.”

“Since that time, we have received an overwhelming response with 190 applications received thus far.”

“Of that number, I can confirm that 73 have been advised that their application has been approved, and of those, three are students looking to continue their education remotely in Bermuda.”

“As a result of this Government’s foresight and progressive approach to growth, we will see an injection in our economy that we would otherwise not have seen. The addition of these individuals in our community will go a long way towards stimulating the economy and helping Bermudians find jobs.”

“In simple terms, where we might have had one new visitor every week for 52 weeks, because of this initiative, we will now have over 70 visitors staying for a whole 52 weeks. And during their stay, they will contribute to our economy by renting apartments, living in hotels, catching taxis, and patronizing local businesses.”

“This is without a doubt great news for Bermuda, and you can expect that this Government will build on the success of this initiative by continuing to look at creative and progressive ways of stimulating the economy and bringing jobs back to our shores.”