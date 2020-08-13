Wednesday, August 12th, Deputy Premier and Minister of Home Affairs the Hon. Walter Roban JP, MP visited Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters, at the Botanical Gardens, to observe the ongoing inspection of the recent banana shipment to Bermuda.

While there, Minister Roban had the opportunity to speak with the importer, Mr. Roland Hill of J&J Produce, as well as members of the DENR team meticulously examining bunches of the popular fruit.

Minister Roban reminded that the inspection process is essential, to ensure Bermuda’s environment is not adversely affected by imported pests.

“The rules in place regarding the importation of fruits and vegetables are there for a reason – and that is to protect our environment. While such safeguards can be frustrating for those wishing to import horticultural items, we simply cannot take the risk of relaxing our protections. Mr. Hill is proof that being persistent and following the relevant guidelines can produce a ‘win-win’ for all involved.”