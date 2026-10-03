Bermuda moving towards establishing digital identity framework

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HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct 2, CMC – The Bermuda government Friday said it intends intention to commence an exploratory process into the potential development of a digital identity framework for the island.

“As Bermuda continues to modernise public services and support greater digital transformation across the economy, it is important that government considers how residents and businesses can interact with services in a manner that is secure, efficient, and fit for the future,” Economy and Labour Minister, Jason Hayward told Parliament.

He said digital identity is one of the tools being explored internationally to achieve these objectives.

Hayward told legislators that he wanted to make it clear from the outset that the David Burt administration has not made any decision to implement a digital identity system.

He said the work currently being undertaken is exploratory in nature and is focused on gathering information, understanding international best practices, and determining whether a digital identity framework could provide meaningful benefits for Bermuda.

“A digital identity is a secure and trusted means of verifying a person’s identity when accessing services, whether online or in person. Today, individuals are often required to repeatedly provide passports, driver’s licences, utility bills, and other documentation to multiple organisations in order to verify their identity.

“A digital identity framework has the potential to streamline this process by enabling individuals to securely confirm who they are through trusted digital credentials.”

Hayward said that the objective is not simply to digitise existing processes, but rather, it is to explore whether identity verification can be made more secure, more convenient, and more efficient while ensuring that individuals retain confidence in how their personal information is managed.

He said that the government recognises that digital identity is a significant public policy issue and one that requires careful consideration.

“For residents, a well-designed digital identity system could make access to services simpler and more convenient while reducing administrative burdens and repetitive identity checks. It may also strengthen protections against fraud and identity theft through more reliable methods of identity verification.

“For businesses and service providers, digital identity could support more efficient customer onboarding, reduce compliance burdens, and improve confidence in the authenticity of identity information.”

Hayward said broadly, digital identity has the potential to contribute to a more connected and modern service environment that supports Bermuda’s wider digital transformation objectives.

However, he noted that these potential benefits must be balanced against important considerations relating to privacy, governance, accessibility, and public trust.

He said that as part of this exploratory process, the government will on Monday issue a Request for Supplier Qualifications, commonly referred to as an RFSQ.

“This procurement exercise is not intended to select a vendor or commence implementation of a digital identity programme. Rather, it will allow Government to identify organisations with relevant experience and gain a clearer understanding of the legal, technical, operational, and governance considerations associated with digital identity solutions.

“The information gathered through this process will help Government assess the options available, understand lessons learned in other jurisdictions, and determine what safeguards would be necessary should Bermuda consider moving forward in the future,” Hayward said.

The Economy and Labour Minister said that the government also recognises that public confidence and public engagement are essential to any discussion concerning digital identity.

“For this reason, transparency and consultation will form a central part of the exploratory process. Residents, businesses, industry stakeholders, and other members of the community will have opportunities to learn about digital identity, ask questions, provide feedback, and contribute to the discussion as this work progresses.

“The government is committed to ensuring that any future decisions are informed not only by technical expertise and international experience, but also by the views and expectations of the people of Bermuda.”

Hayward said that work currently underway represents an opportunity for Bermuda to better understand whether digital identity could support the country’s future economic and digital development objectives.

“This is not the commencement of a digital identity programme, nor is it a commitment to implementation. It is a prudent and responsible process of research, evaluation, and engagement that will allow Government to make informed decisions based on evidence, best practice, and public input.

“The government’s commitment is to proceed carefully, transparently, and responsibly while ensuring that privacy, security, accessibility, and public trust remain at the centre of any future considerations, Hayward told legislators.