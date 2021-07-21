New York (CNN Business) Jeff Bezos, the Amazon (AMZN) founder and world’s wealthiest man, said Tuesday after flying to the edge of space that he planned to award $100 million each to CNN contributor Van Jones and chef José Andrés.

Bezos said that Jones and Andres were free to do “what they want” with the money.

“They can give it all to their own charity,” Bezos said at a press conference after his trip to space. “Or they can share the wealth. It is up to them.”

The money, Bezos said, was tied to a “surprise” philanthropic initiative he wanted to announce called the Courage and Civility Award.

The award aims to honor those who have “demonstrated courage” and tried to be a unifier in a divisive world, Bezos added.