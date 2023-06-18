Biang Flies into Haiti to Help Build UN Gangster-Support Blacklist.

- Advertisement -

Michel Xavier Biang, Ambassador of Gabon to the UN and Chairman of the Sanctions Committee of the United Nations (UN) was this week on an official three-day mission to Haiti, to meet with the authorities and put together a list of people who will be sanctioned by the UN for their support of criminal gangs.

“What we came to do is see the impact of the sanctions taken by the UN and see how we can improve the effectiveness of those sanctions on the ground,” Biang said.

During his stay, he met the Ministers of Justice, Economy and the Director of Customs. He held meetings with the Commander-in-Chief of the police and his team and with representatives of civil society as well as with his colleagues from the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

However, he was unable to meet with Prime Minister Ariel Henry on the trip to Jamaica.

As Chairman of the Committee, Biang will receive the final report of the Panel of Experts conducting the investigations on September 15, 2023 “Due to the seriousness and professionalism that I expect from the members of the Committee, I cannot give time, but the main factor is the evidence they take in the process.

“I will have a report with the experts assisting us in September this year and hope to have all the necessary information by then, then I will take the time needed to verify all the evidence. One certainty is that the list of sanctions will arrive soon”.

He insists that his team is carrying out a serious and careful process, and that they will take the time to verify all the necessary evidence “What we want to avoid is a fast track which can add people to the list without check everything necessary. We want the process to be professional, serious and to be sure that all those people or entities that threaten peace and security in Haiti are included on the list.”

UN-sanctioned individuals and entities will be subject to a travel ban to member countries for an initial period of one year. Their funds, financial assets and economic resources located in their territories will also be frozen.

The UN was unable to get the countries to agree on sending an armed intervention to pacify Haiti.

Biang prefers not to comment on the work carried out by the Security Council, to which he belongs, but is aware that “depending on the scale of the crisis in Haiti, it will be important to go beyond the sanctions […] this aid currently the subject of consultation in the Security Council.

“I don’t want to preempt the consultation that’s going on, but I can tell you that there’s interest in many countries, including African countries, and we all want this process to go quickly to resolve the challenges we have in Haiti.”

