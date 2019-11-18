The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Monday persons wishing to travel to Canada for tourism, work, study or permanent residency will no longer need to travel to Barbados or Trinidad to have their biometrics data collected, after Her Excellency Marie Legault, High Commissioner of Canada in Bridgetown informed the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs in a letter it will be a biannual service to the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis beginning in 2020.

The news comes on the heels of the successful inaugural Itinerant Biometrics Collection in the Federation in August bennfitting 228 persons who took part.

“This is a victory for our ordinary citizens desirous of visiting with family members in Canada, attending CARIBANA or simply travelling to Canada. This will further strengthen people to people contact between residents of both our countries which have long enjoyed excellent relations,” said Minister Brantley, who advocated for the removal of the visa requirement first imposed in 2014.

Nationals and residents are reminded that biometric processing will only be available to those who have applied either online or by mail. Once applications have been completed and submitted to the Visa Application Centre, applicants will be provided with a Biometric Invitation Letter informing them of the time and location for their appointment.

Persons are urged to take advantage of this service when dates are announced next year.