Biden Calls For American Revolution Mark II To Reform Supreme Court.

President Joe Biden has published an extraordinary column–known as an op-ed piece in the US, in the Washington Post in which he calls for radical reforms to the United States Supreme Court, the body of judges that has the power to strike down laws in the United States.

Biden wants to end criminal immunity for presidents and former presidents of the United States, end lifelong tenure for Supreme Court judges, and impose a code of conduct for Supreme Court judges that will make it illegal for them to accept bribes and gifts from litigants.

Biden said:

This nation was founded on a simple yet profound principle: No one is above the law. Not the president of the United States. Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. No one.

But the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision on July 1 to grant presidents broad immunity from prosecution for crimes they commit in office means there are virtually no limits on what a president can do. The only limits will be those that are self-imposed by the person occupying the Oval Office.

If a future president incites a violent mob to storm the Capitol and stop the peaceful transfer of power — like we saw on Jan. 6, 2021 — there may be no legal consequences.

And that’s only the beginning.

First, I am calling for a constitutional amendment called the No One Is Above the Law Amendment.

It would make clear that there is no immunity for crimes a former president committed while in office. I share our Founders’ belief that the president’s power is limited, not absolute. We are a nation of laws — not of kings or dictators.

Second, we have had term limits for presidents for nearly 75 years. We should have the same for Supreme Court justices. The United States is the only major constitutional democracy that gives lifetime seats to its high court. Term limits would help ensure that the court’s membership changes with some regularity.

Third, I’m calling for a binding code of conduct for the Supreme Court. This is common sense. The court’s current voluntary ethics code is weak and self-enforced. Justices should be required to disclose gifts, refrain from public political activity and recuse themselves from cases in which they or their spouses have financial or other conflicts of interest.

The above remarks have been slightly edited for brevity. The full text of the editorial can be seen here.

The current composition of the Supreme Court leans heavily conservative, in part because former President Barack Obama’s nomination was barred in his last year in office; while Trump appointed three justices, including one in his lame-duck period.

Democrats in particular have been outrages by the decision to overturn the right to abortion in the ruling known as Roe vs Wade, which several judges had previously said was “settled law”, and to grant broad-ranging criminal immunity to any president who commits a crime while in office.

The first three justices who would potentially be affected by term limits are on the right. Justice Clarence Thomas has been on the court for nearly 33 years. Chief Justice John Roberts has served for 19 years, and Justice Samuel Alito has served for 18.

Supreme Court justices served an average of about 17 years from the founding until 1970, said Gabe Roth, executive director of the group Fix the Court. Since 1970, the average has been about 28 years. Both conservative and liberal politicians alike have espoused term limits.

“If justices have this much power, then they should be individuals who reflect America as it currently is, not the America of 30 or 40 years ago, the dead hand of the president who appointed them still influencing policy,” Roth said.

Sources: Washington Post, MSN, BBC.