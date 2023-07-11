Biden Meeting Zelenskiy in Lithuania Today Says White House. Meeting Of Minds Or Clash of Heads of State?

- Advertisement -

By Editor-July 11th, 2023.

U.S. President Joseph Biden will meet face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today ahead of tomorrow’s NATO summit in the city of Vilnius, Lithuania.

That’s what journalists were told at the summit by Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the U.S. President, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

As the official noted, the leaders of NATO will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, July 12.

According to Sullivan, NATO will determine Ukraine’s reforms path so that it can eventually join the Alliance, but without any “schedule.”

“The path of reforms for Ukraine will be developed, but I cannot set a schedule,” he clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, NATO member states have agreed to cancel the Membership Action Plan for Ukraine’s pathway to join the NATO Alliance.

Prior to that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that Ukraine’s path to NATO will definitely become shorter; work in this direction continues.

However, the media reported earlier that the United States and Germany do not want to open the way for Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Alliance immediatelyand are blocking its official request for membership.

Zelinskiy is said to be hopping mad about NATO’s refusal to immediately admit his country as a member while it is at war. On social media he posted the following on Twitter.

“It’s unprecedented and absurd when [a] time frame is not set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership. While at the same time vague wording about ‘conditions’ is added even for inviting Ukraine,”

He also said the international alliance was disrespecting his country and was subsequently “motivating” Russia in the process.

Sources: UkraNews.com, Fox News.