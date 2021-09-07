United States President Joe Biden has nominated Jamaican American Damian Williams to be the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The Southern District includes Manhattan, the Bronx, Westchester County and other northern suburbs. President Biden announced William’s nomination in August. If selected, Williams would be the first Black individual to serve in one of the most prestigious roles in prosecution. The office has been behind several major federal cases in recent years, including the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation and recent inquiries into the Trump Organization.

“The President has launched a comprehensive effort to take on the uptick in gun crime that has been taking place the last 18 months – putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking,” a statement from the White House said.

“Confirming U.S. Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts.”

He would replace Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss, who ascended to the office’s top spot after former President Donald Trump fired former Attorney Preet Bharara and his successor Geoffrey Berman.

Damian Williams was born in Brooklyn, New York. He is an assistant attorney in the district and once worked as a law clerk for Merrick Garland on the US Court of Appeals, according to the White House.

Williams, a Harvard University, University of Cambridge and Yale Law School graduate is the son of Jamaican immigrants.

His nomination is now subject to official approval by the Senate. If confirmed, he would join Kristen Clarke, Susan Rice and Vice President Kamala Harris as members of the Biden- Harris administration of Jamaican heritage.