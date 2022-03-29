Biden Plans for Future Pandemics, Will Americans Accept 4th Shot, China’s Shanghai Lockdown

Biden proposes $81.7B for future pandemics
© Getty images
President Biden’s budget proposal released Monday calls for $81.7 billion over five years to prepare for future pandemics, in what would be a major investment in boosting the country’s readiness for future threats.
“While combatting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the United States must catalyze advances in science, technology, and core capabilities to prepare the Nation for the next biological threat and strengthen U.S. and global health security,” the budget states.
However, the president’s budget is only a proposal, and any new funding for pandemic preparedness would require congressional approval.
Breakdown: The budget calls for $40 billion for the development and manufacturing of vaccines, treatments and tests aimed at future threats. Another $28 billion would go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for surveillance, lab capacity and the public health workforce.
The National Institutes of Health would get $12.1 billion for research on vaccines and other measures, while the Food and Drug Administration would get $1.6 billion for its labs and information technology.
CHINA BEGINS EXTENSIVE SHANGHAI LOCKDOWN
Shanghai on Monday launched the most extensive COVID-19 lockdown that China has seen in two years as the city seeks to contain a surge in new coronavirus cases.
Authorities in the Chinese financial hub announced the decision on Sunday, saying a 465-square-mile area on the eastern bank of the Huangpu River would be locked down for four days for mass testing. The area set to be locked down is home to about 5.7 million people, according to the South China Morning Post.
Five other districts — Jinshan, Fengxian, Chongming, Puxi and part of Minhang — are also set to go under lockdown at staggered periods. As the Post noted, this decision came after repeated assurances from city authorities that another lockdown would not be issued.
During the lockdown, all public transportation and private vehicles will be barred from traveling between the Pudong New Area and other regions of the city.
