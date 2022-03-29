Biden Plans for Future Pandemics, Will Americans Accept 4th Shot, China’s Shanghai Lockdown

Shanghai on Monday launched the most extensive COVID-19 lockdown that China has seen in two years as the city seeks to contain a surge in new coronavirus cases. Authorities in the Chinese financial hub announced the decision on Sunday, saying a 465-square-mile area on the eastern bank of the Huangpu River would be locked down for four days for mass testing. The area set to be locked down is home to about 5.7 million people, according to the South China Morning Post. Five other districts — Jinshan, Fengxian, Chongming, Puxi and part of Minhang — are also set to go under lockdown at staggered periods. As the Post noted, this decision came after repeated assurances from city authorities that another lockdown would not be issued. During the lockdown, all public transportation and private vehicles will be barred from traveling between the Pudong New Area and other regions of the city. =============================================== With 1m Dead, Can US convince a skeptical public to get a 4th shot? © AP Photo/Ted Jackson The expected green light for a second coronavirus booster shot poses a challenge to the Biden administration, which will need to work overtime to convince a public that has largely decided to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the death toll passed one million. Both Pfizer and Moderna have filed for emergency use authorization with the Food and Drug Administration for a fourth dose of their respective vaccines, citing evidence that protection from the third shot has decreased enough to warrant a fourth dose. Yet the nation’s vaccination and booster rates have dropped to record lows, just as experts and officials are bracing for the possibility of another wave of infections from the BA.2 subvariant of omicron. Federal health officials are reportedly poised to authorize a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine for adults aged 50 and older as soon as this week. A fourth shot is already authorized for the immunocompromised. But the issues that plagued the administration during the first booster campaign loom large, and officials are likely eager to avoid the same pitfalls. Vaccinated Americans have largely shown they are not interested in getting a booster. According to current CDC data, less than 45 percent of all adults have received a booster shot, but the number rises to about 67 percent of adults aged 65 and older.