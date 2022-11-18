US: Biden Seeking $10b for Emergency Health Fund

- Advertisement -

The session of Congress before newly elected members take office is likely one of the last opportunities the Biden administration has to receive additional COVID-19 funding, as Democrats still control both chambers.

While Democrats will retain control of the Senate next year, it appears likely that Republicans will control the House.

The White House has been calling for additional COVID-19 funding since last spring, when the administration first requested $22.5 billion from Congress.

“ We’re going to be very clear with Congress, as we have been, about what happens if they don’t give us this funding,” an administration official said.

The federal government has said it anticipates running out of money to purchase and distribute vaccines as soon as January and expects its supply of therapeutics to be depleted throughout 2023, depending on the specific product.