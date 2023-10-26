Biden Tells Israel To Cut Out Bombing Women And Children.

He underscored the need for Israel’s Arab neighbors to come to diplomatic terms with Israel without brushing aside the Palestinian cause, and he suggested that progress toward “regional integration for Israel” was a motive for Hamas’ attack.

Shift in tone

Wednesday’s remarks marked a shift in tone for Biden. Days after the militants’ attack, in a forceful and emotional speech denouncing Hamas as “pure, unadulterated evil,” Biden made no mention of Palestinian casualties despite hundreds already killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Fresh off his brief wartime visit to Tel Aviv, in an Oct. 20 speech requesting funding to support Israel and Ukraine, Biden said he was “heartbroken by the tragic loss of Palestinian life.”

In the same sentence, he backed Israel’s account that it was not responsible for the deadly hospital explosion in Gaza. U.S. officials say they have concluded Israel is not to blame for the explosion at the hospital.

As Israeli retaliatory airstrikes continue, with heavy tolls on civilians in Gaza and the threat of a wider war in the Middle East, some see a shift in Biden’s handling of the crisis.

The president’s rhetoric at the beginning of the conflict was “so decidedly one-sided” that the administration didn’t provide themselves with “a way out when they wanted to pivot,” said James Zogby, president of the Arab American Institute.

“Is it a decisive enough shift to represent balance? Not yet,” Zogby told VOA. “The Israelis certainly still have a green light.”

As casualties grow, Biden is under increasing pressure from groups denouncing his “unwavering” support of Israel.

American Muslims have been “disturbed, shocked, disappointed, and distraught” by Biden’s policies, said Salam Al-Marayati, president of the Muslim Public Affairs Council.

Al-Marayati noted that while Biden’s words have become more sympathetic, they are betrayed by his administration’s actions.

“They’re ready for a full-scale invasion of the Middle East, not just Gaza,” he told VOA. “God knows where this will take us.”

In response to a reporter’s question, Biden said he did not ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay the ground invasion that Israel is planning, to allow extraction of hostages including Americans out of Gaza.

“What I have indicated to him is that if that’s possible to get these folks out safely, that’s what he should do,” he said. “It’s their decision, but I did not demand it.”

Several polls taken after the Hamas attack show most Americans side with Israel in the conflict. The numbers reverse a long-term trend where Americans’ sympathies toward Palestinians have gradually increased over the past several years, although still less than toward Israelis. A 2013 Gallup poll indicated that 64% of Americans sympathized with Israelis and 12% with Palestinians. Earlier this year, the gap narrowed to 54% to 31%.

Even with domestic pressure from Arab and Muslim Americans as well as Progressive Democrats, a year away from U.S. presidential elections, the bigger factor in Biden’s calculation is international condemnation, said Zogby.

Massive anti-Israeli and anti-American demonstrations have created tensions in the Arab world, risking greater instability and prospects of regional escalation that Washington and its allies are keen to avoid.

Washington is also keen to keep good relations with Global South countries, many of which side with the Palestinian cause, as the U.S. competes for world influence with China and Russia, said Richard Gowan, U.N. director of the International Crisis Group.

One way to let off a little steam in the crisis is to ensure humanitarian aid gets into Gaza, Gowan told VOA.

“I think the U.S. wants to show that – both in the region and at the U.N. – it is trying to get assistance to the Palestinians, with the hopes that that will lower the rising temperature in the region.”

That hope was dashed Wednesday at the U.N. when Russia and China vetoed a U.S.- sponsored Security Council resolution that called for a humanitarian pause in fighting, the protection of civilians and a stop to arming Hamas and other militants in the Gaza Strip. Days earlier the U.S. vetoed a draft from Brazil that would allow humanitarian aid but did not include Israel’s right to defend itself.

Al-Marayati noted that while Biden’s words have become more sympathetic, they are betrayed by his administration’s actions.

“They’re ready for a full-scale invasion of the Middle East, not just Gaza,” he told VOA. “God knows where this will take us.”

In response to a reporter’s question, Biden said he did not ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay the ground invasion that Israel is planning, to allow extraction of hostages including Americans out of Gaza.

“What I have indicated to him is that if that’s possible to get these folks out safely, that’s what he should do,” he said. “It’s their decision, but I did not demand it.”

Americans mostly side with Israel

Several polls taken after the Hamas attack show most Americans side with Israel in the conflict. The numbers reverse a long-term trend where Americans’ sympathies toward Palestinians have gradually increased over the past several years, although still less than toward Israelis. A 2013 Gallup poll indicated that 64% of Americans sympathized with Israelis and 12% with Palestinians. Earlier this year, the gap narrowed to 54% to 31%.

Even with domestic pressure from Arab and Muslim Americans as well as Progressive Democrats, a year away from U.S. presidential elections, the bigger factor in Biden’s calculation is international condemnation, said Zogby.

Massive anti-Israeli and anti-American demonstrations have created tensions in the Arab world, risking greater instability and prospects of regional escalation that Washington and its allies are keen to avoid.

Washington is also keen to keep good relations with Global South countries, many of which side with the Palestinian cause, as the U.S. competes for world influence with China and Russia, said Richard Gowan, U.N. director of the International Crisis Group.

One way to let off a little steam in the crisis is to ensure humanitarian aid gets into Gaza, Gowan told VOA.

“I think the U.S. wants to show that – both in the region and at the U.N. – it is trying to get assistance to the Palestinians, with the hopes that that will lower the rising temperature in the region.”

That hope was dashed Wednesday at the U.N. when Russia and China vetoed a U.S.- sponsored Security Council resolution that called for a humanitarian pause in fighting, the protection of civilians and a stop to arming Hamas and other militants in the Gaza Strip.

Days earlier the U.S. vetoed a draft from Brazil that would allow humanitarian aid but did not include Israel’s right to defend itself.

Source: VOA.