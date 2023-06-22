Biden to Xi: “You are a Not-So-Great Dictator”.

Relations have plummeted in the wake of a Trump-era trade war, Beijing’s assertive claims over Taiwan and the shooting down of the alleged spy balloon.

Biden met Xi in person in Bali in November 2022.

Following the three-hour long talks, Biden told reporters he believed “there need not be a new Cold War”, while their offices said the two leaders stressed the importance of cooperation between Beijing and Washington to tackle global issues.

“Biden underscored that the United States and China must work together to address transnational challenges — such as climate change, global macroeconomic stability including debt relief, health security, and global food security — because that is what the international community expects,” the White House said.

No word from the White House as to whether Biden’s adminstration will still try to work with the Dictator on these issues, however, The Guardian reports that Biden said on Tuesday that Xi had been concerned by the so-called Quad strategic security group, which includes Japan, Australia, India and the US. The US president said he previously told Xi the US was not trying to encircle China with the Quad.

“He called me and told me not to do that because it was putting him in a bind,” Biden said, revealing content from a phone call that would generally be considered confidential, if not classified.

Sources: BBC, AP, CNN, news agencies.