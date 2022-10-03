Biden Visits Puerto Rico to See Hurricane Recovery Effort

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, travel Monday to Puerto Rico to hear firsthand about recovery efforts from Hurricane Fiona, which devastated parts of the U.S. territory last month.

The White House said Biden will speak about his administration’s commitment to helping the people of Puerto Rico rebuild a “more secure and resilient infrastructure.”

The Bidens also are scheduled to meet with families and community leaders at a school and to thank local and federal officials involved in recovery efforts.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said his government and emergency response team would have the opportunity to update Biden on their operations.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on September 18 and knocked out power to the entire island.