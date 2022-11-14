Biden-Xi Meet in Bali, Will Democratic Order in U.S. Last, Kherson Celebrates Russian Exit, More

Breaking NewsInternationalBiden-Xi Meet in Bali, Will Democratic Order in U.S. Last, Kherson Celebrates Russian Exit, More By . - November 14, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp - Advertisement - Today’s HeadlinesBiden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensionsNUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office…Read MoreAcross the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly…Read MoreUkraine president accuses Russia of ‘atrocities’ in KhersonYUZHNE, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russian forces of having committed “the same atrocities…Read MoreEditor SelectionsCongress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-electionWASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape , with control of the House still…Read MoreSuspect arrested in deadly Istanbul bombing, minister saysANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb that exploded on a bustling…Read MoreInvestigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air showDALLAS (AP) — A national transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air…Read MoreCross SectionMusk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G-20 forumNUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — It’s not easy being Elon Musk. That was the message the new Twitter owner and billionaire head of…Read MoreFlying home for the holidays will cost you more this yearPeople still looking to book trips home to visit family or take a vacation during the holidays need to act fast and prepare for…Read MoreNew Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warmingPALMERSTON NORTH, New Zealand (AP) — How do you stop a cow from burping? It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but…Read More - Advertisement -