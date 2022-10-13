Biden’s Tough Talk to Russia Over Ukraine

For the United States and global allies, backing Ukraine “for as long as it takes” continues to present tradeoffs.

Vows to supply more weapons systems and air defenses come with practical considerations, assessments of risk and reevaluations of how Russia’s war with its neighbor might eventually end.

NATO nations have committed to send Ukraine billions of dollars in sophisticated Western weapons — including about $17 billion from the United States alone. But old, surplus Russian-style weapons are in vogue because Ukrainian troops know how to use them without extra training.

To find those weapons, the United States and other allies are scouring the globe, looking for suppliers attracted to the cause or to their newfound leverage as weapons dealers with the U.S. and the West. Cyprus may be one example, The New York Times reports. Quiet U.S. offers to Cyprus to gather up its Russian wares and replace the old with the new worry Turkey. For every action, there is a reaction.

President Biden, during a CNN interview broadcast on Tuesday, said Russian President Vladimir Putin “totally miscalculated” when invading Ukraine and could opt to end the brutal war by pulling Russia’s military out, explaining to the Russian people that goals were accomplished and still “hold his position in Russia.”

I don't know what's in his mind," Biden told Jake Tapper of CNN.