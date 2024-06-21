“Big Bird” Garner Honored at CTO Caribbean Week in NYC 2024

- Advertisement -

The former West Indies cricketer, Joel “Big Bird” Garner was honored at a watch party held by the Caribbean Tourism Association, Caribbean Week on Monday 17th June, 2024 at the prestigious S’Aimer Restaurant in New York City.

In attendance was the Honorable Barbados Minister of Sports Ian Gooding-Edghill. The Sports Minister gave the feature address at the watch party. He spoke about the exploits of their native son, Joel “Big Bird” Garner and their trust for sport tourism.

An address was also given by the Caribbean Tourism Association President.

It was the awardee turn to accept the Honor of being recognized for his contribution to Cricket and sport tourism. He made it clear, that he was accepting the honor on behalf of the other 16 members of the West Indies Cricket team that he spent most of his time with. It was a team effort, he said.

A sumptuous meal followed the presentations.

It was a well spent night, before the streaming of the West Indies versus Afghanistan in World Cup T20 cricket in St. Lucia began.