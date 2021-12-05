Now that the Elimination process is over, the stage has been cleared for what undoubtedly will be one of the most competitive Soca Monarch Competitions ever to be staged for the Sugar Mas carnival in St. Kitts & Nevis.

Given the high quality of music being offered by the artistes, many fans are already predicting that the Soca Monarch bacchanal will be one for the record books.

The final rosters, for the Groovy and Power categories, include some of the country’s top guns who have reserved their places in the grand final show, scheduled for Carnival Village on Thursday, 23rd December.

Former Groovy Soca Monarch, Nicha B, delivered a credible performance to close off the night on 295 points, taking an early lead, with his song, We Inna That.

Joining Nicha B in the Groovy Finals will be Ny Ny, (Big Batty Party-290 points); Jazbo & Tobap, (Want Back De Sugar-289 pts); KO, (Home Drum-284 pts); Blade, (Night & Day-271 pts); Mr. Hype, (Marry You-270 pts); Dejour, (Miss De Fete-260 pts).

The reigning Monarch is Rucas H.E.

The battle for supremacy in the Power Category will also see the clash of these top names. However, due to a tie for seventh place at the Eliminations, the Carnival Committee has decided to include both artistes. This means that the Power segment will have nine (9) finalists.

These include Tbone who picked up the most points on Saturday night, (296), to take bragging rights in the category, heading into the finals. His song was titled Task Force.

The finalists are:

Tbone, (Task Force-296 pts) Hype, (Bubble-293 pts) Takeover & Infamus, (Golden Memories-289 pts) Pino & Blade, (Freedom Jungle-283 pts) KO (Mash Up-277 pts) Dejour (Alpha-265 pts) Barry C (Pushing On-261 pts) Stadics (Touch Down-261) Nicha B (254-Pts)

The reigning Power Soca King, Mr. Bagnal, who is currently overseas, will not be competing this year.