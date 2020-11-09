GEORGETOWN, Guyana–November 6th, 2020–The Guyana Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is looking at several plans to creatively engage with senior citizens across Guyana, as a way to improve their quality of life.

Minister, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud told the Department of Public Information that the Ministry is creating some level of virtual engagement. This will include the distribution of special meals irrespective of their geographical location among others.

"We are looking at the elderly (citizens) across the board in a holistic way to deal with all the avenues that will help them whether it is accessing their pension, services or just generating enough activities so that they can feel involved since a lot of the elderly population is feeling excluded," she explained.

According to the Minister, this initiative will not be ‘a one-day affair’ but an ongoing one to show appreciation to senior citizens for their contribution to the development of the country.

She added that while this initiative has not been streamlined as yet, the public will soon get an idea of the formal program.

The National Commission for the Elderly has been revived under Minister Persaud’s leadership, and aims to coordinate the planning and development of various programs and services for the elderly in Guyana.

It will also recommend priorities for implementation in relation to manpower and financial and other resources available.

Meanwhile, the ministry has announced that pensions are now being delivered to more than 3,000 bedridden pensioners.