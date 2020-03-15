By Loshaun Dixon

An individual has been taken into custody after shots were fired outside the Basseterre Police Station

According to a police communique sometime after 7 a.m. Sunday the rider of a motor cycle fired gun shots into the air along the stretch of Cayon Street leading up to the Queen Victory Roundabout.

Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the area. They collected several items of evidential value.

Police investigations into the matter are currently ongoing. Persons who might have seen or heard something in relation to this incident, or have any other information regarding the matter, are asked to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887 or 467-1888, 662-3468 or by calling the crime hotline at 707.