Former President Bill Clinton says the Dominican Republic is “well on its way to full recovery” following a series of deaths of American tourists in the island country last year. Clinton made the comments Tuesday while visiting the Playa Grande Golf Course in Rio San Juan.

“It’s beautiful, and I think the Dominican Republic is well on its way to full recovery from the little hiccup we had over the tourism,” he said. “This is a great place – and everybody should come here and see it.”

When Clinton was asked how he felt about his safety on the Caribbean island, he said he is “never worried about it.”