Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Team Unity administration will make history when

Scheduled on the Order Paper for the next sitting of the St. Kitts-Nevis National Assembly Thursday,The Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis (Tenure of Office of Prime Minister) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 proceeds to its second reading and If passed, would become the first amendment to the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis since it took effect on Independence Day, Sept. 19, 1983.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Team Unity administration seeks to amend Section 52, concerned with the appointment of Ministers. It proposes the insertion of two new subsections:

52 (2) A — “Notwithstanding subsection 52 (2), a Representative shall not hold office as Prime Minister for more than two terms, whether or not served consecutively”

52 (2) (B) — “In this section, a ‘term’ refers to the period provided for in section 31 of the Constitution.” Section 31 is concerned with the Tenure of Office of Representatives and Senators.

According to a press release from Government Headquarters, the establishment of term limits for the Office of Prime Minister is an indicator of the Team Unity Government’s commitment to its ongoing Good Governance and Accountability Agenda, one of the platforms on which Prime Minister Harris and his colleagues won the 2015 general elections in St. Kitts and Nevis.