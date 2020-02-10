The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Wednesday at 10:00 am. where several bills are slated to be tabled for debate.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, People’s Empowerment and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Liquor Licence (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Cannabis Bill, 2020; Drugs (Prevention & Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will move the second reading of Liquor Licence (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Cannabis Bill, 2020; Drugs (Prevention & Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Elections and Communication, Senator Vincent Byron, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Miscellaneous Amendment (FATF) Bill, 2020.

The Attorney General will also move the second reading of Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under section: Parliament.