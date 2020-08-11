“I’ve only ever had one Black female professor teach me film. That one professor wrote my recommendation letter for Columbia University Graduate MFA Film program. I was just a girl from Chicago who had never picked up a camera before nor been on a set, and the one woman who I learned film from, who looked like me, changed the trajectory of my life and I was off to New York City to study film with the industry’s leading experts” says Executive Director of Black Girl Film School Jayda Imanlihen.

Accomplishing such an ambitious objective would need the help of professional experts.

BGFS is a collection of media experts, filmmakers, screenwriters, cinematographers, producers, directors, teachers, instructional designers, and below the line crew working to increase the number of black women working in the film and TV industry.

Black Girl Film School, according to its press release and Web site, is a nonprofit education foundation that offers quality online film production programs for women interested in pursuing a career path in TV and film.

It has partnered with the likes of AbelCine, The Mill, The Saban Family foundation, Michelle Obama School of Technology and the ARTS and other schools the Chicago area. The school aims to start its first program that is fully online in September 2020.

At time of going to press Black Girl Film School had not responded to an email enquiry last week from the St. Kitts and Nevis Observer about the price of enrolment in the online course.