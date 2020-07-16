BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The construction of the Black Rocks Viewing Decks in St. Kitts offers spectacular views of the jagged cliffs, lava coloured rocks and the Atlantic Ocean in Belle Vue. The designers included wheelchair ramps to facilitate access for persons with mobility challenges. The inclusion of the ramps is in keeping with a broader government strategy.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris shared details about the strategy of “accessible tourism” as he delivered remarks on July 15 at the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“When tourism is accessible, it enables all people to participate in and enjoy tourism experiences irrespective of their physical condition, age and other factors,” said Dr. Harris. “That is why Team Unity Government is making ongoing efforts to ensure that the tourist destinations, products, and services of St. Kitts and Nevis are indeed accessible to all our people.”

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) notes that accessibility for all to tourist facilities, products and services should be a central part of any responsible and sustainable tourist policy.

Prime Minister Harris said accessible tourism also involves collaboration with key stakeholders within the tourism industry and other sectors.

“This is playing out right now with the successful partnership between the government and the Whitegate Development Corporation,” said Dr. the Hon. Harris. “Fruitful consultations have been taking place with vendors and community residents to determine the best way forward for Black Rocks and for tourism within the local areas in general.”