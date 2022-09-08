‘Blondie’: Cuban Ana de Armas’ Becomes Marilyn Monroe

The highly anticipated movie “Blonde,” a biopic of Marilyn Monroe produced by Netflix, gets its world premiere at Venice Film Festival on Thursday, depicting a dark portrait of the 20th-century icon regarding childhood traumas.

Cuban actress Ana de Armas has been chosen to perform this arduous role for the movie that is adapted from the semi-fictional biography by Joyce Carol Oates.

Ana de Armas’s journey from a Cuban migrant to starring as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde” is the stuff of American Dream cliches.

This image released by Netflix shows Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” (AP Photo)

Born in Cuba in 1988, Armas came to the United States in her twenties with barely a word of English, only to become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

Her distinctive look and outstanding turns in James Bond film “No Time to Die” and Netflix blockbuster “The Gray Man” have made her a front-page fixture. But “Blonde” is set to test her real acting chops.

“I’m a Cuban actress. In what world could I have imagined that this was going to happen? Never,” Armas told the Los Angeles Times of landing the role. Armas was not an obvious choice, with grumblings online about her slight Cuban accent when the trailer was released this summer.

Monroe’s estate, though not involved in the film, has supported her performance, however, saying Armas “captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability.”

This image released by Netflix shows Bobby Cannavale (L), and Ana de Armas in “Blonde.” (AP Photo)