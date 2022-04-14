Bloomberg News: Biggest Battle Looming in Ukraine?, Rus Troop Deaths, Threat to Baltics, More

- Advertisement -

Then there’s the mud. Spring makes Ukraine’s black soil a quagmire for heavy vehicles, meaning Putin’s forces will have to stick to the type of routes that exposed them to devastating ambushes before. Meanwhile, weapons are flooding into Ukraine. The U.S. announced $800 million in additional aid yesterday, and the European Union raised its contribution to $1.6 billion. The weapons include armor-destroying Switchblade drones, air defenses, tanks, and even anti-ship missiles. The last is a particular cause for concern in Moscow, whose Black Sea flagship was damaged yesterday in an incident attributed by Russia to exploding onboard ammunition and by a Ukrainian official to a rocket attack. Putin has now put General Alexander Dvornikov in charge, after he led the invasion’s more successful campaign in the south. The question is whether he’ll make the same mistakes that have helped Ukraine hold its own in the war. — Michael Winfrey

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha on the outskirts of Kyiv on April 3. Photographer: Rodrigo Abd/AP Photo We will be taking a short break over the Easter holiday period and expect to be back on Tuesday. Sign up here for the Special Daily Brief: Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine and share this newsletter with others too. They can sign up here. Global Headlines Nuclear threat | Russia threatened to deploy nuclear weapons in and around the Baltic Sea if Finland and Sweden join NATO. “In this case, there can be no talk of non-nuclear status for the Baltic,” Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chief of the Security Council and former president, said in a Telegram post today, suggesting Russia may deploy Iskander missiles, hypersonic weapons and nuclear-armed ships in the region. Doomsday doubt | Some of Germany’s industrial giants warn that imposing an embargo on Russian gas to punish Moscow would cause the national economy irreversible damage. Yet, as William Wilkes and Monica Raymunt report, other analysts doubt the pain would be so severe or lasting, and pressure to act will only intensify with every image of Ukraine’s suffering. The EU warned member states that meeting Putin’s demand to pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions, sources say.

As pressure grows in the EU to boycott Russian oil, India is becoming a huge buyer of crude from Moscow and in some cases is selling refined fuel on to Europe.

Xi’s persistence | Chinese President Xi Jinping sees no alternative to a zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 despite simmering anger in the locked-down financial hub of Shanghai and mounting costs, telling officials yesterday they must adhere to the principle of “people first and life first.” The outbreak has Xi, who’s likely to seek a third five-year term during a Communist Party congress later this year, facing one of the biggest tests of his tenure.

For many of Shanghai’s 25 million residents, the restrictions have meant resorting to bartering with neighbors for basic necessities — ice cream for vegetables or wine for cake.

Best of Bloomberg Opinion

Yellen’s challenge | U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen chided Beijing for its ever-closer relationship with Moscow and for practices that “unfairly damage” the interests of others. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine marked a moment where nations need to decide where they sit, she said in a speech a week before global finance chiefs meet in Washington. “The future of our international order, both for peaceful security and economic prosperity, is at stake.”

Explainers you can use

Troubling ties | Far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s warm relations with the Kremlin haven’t been a problem for her so far, even after Putin invaded Ukraine. But Ania Nussbaum explains that her links are coming under more scrutiny as she faces Emmanuel Macron in an April 24 runoff, and she continues to advance views seen as pro-Russian.

Le Pen meets Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow in 2017. Photographer: Mikhail Klimentye/AFP/Getty Images

Bloomberg TV and Radio air Balance of Power with David Westin weekdays from 12 to 1 p.m. ET, with a second hour on Bloomberg Radio from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. You can watch and listen on Bloomberg channels and online here or check out prior episodes and guest clips here.

News to Note

David Wolfson became the first official to resign from Boris Johnson’s government since the premier and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were fined for breaking U.K. pandemic laws.

South Africa declared the nation’s deadliest floods in decades a disaster, enabling the government to free up funds to assist with reconstruction in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington tomorrow during a U.S. trip focused on business investments.

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s lead in Brazil’s election race shrank to its smallest margin this year, according to a poll.

And finally … São Bernardo do Campo, on the outskirts of São Paulo, has often been called Brazil’s Detroit, though the comparison is not all that flattering these days, with the departure of Ford and plans for Toyota to follow suit. It’s where Lula, the former two-term president who’s seeking to oust Jair Bolsonaro in an election in October, rose to prominence. Shannon Sims explains how the city offers a glimpse into Latin America’s biggest economy at a moment of transition.

A strike protesting the closure of Toyota’s factory in the town this month. Photographer: Adonis Guerra/SMABC Like Balance of Power? Get unlimited access to Bloomberg.com, where you’ll find trusted, data-based journalism in 120 countries around the world and expert analysis from exclusive daily newsletters. You received this message because you are subscribed to Bloomberg’s Balance of Power newsletter. Unsubscribe | Bloomberg.com | Contact Us | Bloomberg L.P. 731 Lexington, New York, NY, 10022