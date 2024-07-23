Blue Marlin Contest Coming To Virgin Gorda–Government Cuts Check For $50,000.

- Advertisement -

The Government of the Virgin Islands is collaborating with the BVI Tourist Board and North Drop Open to host a fishing tournament ‘catch and release’ event for blue marlin out of Virgin Gorda.

Photo: Pixabay. Blue marlin.

Junior Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr. Karl Dawson said in a press briefing last Friday that the Government will be promoting and strengthening the Territory’s tourism product and is happy to partner with the agencies in promoting the Virgin Islands as a prime location for big game fishing.

He said a contribution of fifty thousand dollars will be donated towards the successful hosting of the two-day event.

Honourable Dawson said, “I see North Drop fishing tournament as the start of something great not just as a one off event. We see this as an opportunity that has tremendous growth and potential, not only as a fishing tournament, but more importantly for placing the Virgin Islands back at the centre of sport fishing in the world.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of North Drop Open, Mr. Thomas Warner said, “We are confident that this event will make the Virgin Islands world famous in respect to the sport fishing of blue marlins. I encourage everyone to follow us, come out, get involve and make the BVI a great success.”

The two-day tournament is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, and is part of the Caribbean Series Blue Marlin Championship.

The rules to participate in the tournaments include that all boats entered must be in Virgin Gorda with their team registered by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 and depart from Spanish Town on the days of the tournament and be present at the awards ceremony.

Food and drinks will be available from 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8. Entry fee is $2500 per boat while organisers will pay the Tournament and Angler Fees that are required by the Government of the Virgin Islands. Each boat must provide its anglers names and identification.

Source: BVI GIS