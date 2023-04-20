Man dies after boating accident

- Advertisement -

The RSCNPF received the report of a boating incident occurring just off the coast of Nevis. Investigations have since revealed that Ishmael Hanley, a 58-year old JessupsVillage resident, has succumbed to injuries inflicted by the propeller of a passing boat.

The report stated that at approximately 13:45 (1:45pm) today, a boat bearing the name‘Point Proven’ belonging to the company, Islander Water Sports, was near the Neviscoast and travelling towards the Four Seasons Resort on Nevis. On board were two(2) crew members, seven (7) guests, and the captain. While at an approximate distance of five minutes off shore, the boat captain reported that he felt the impact of somethingunder the boat. Upon checking, he saw a man (later identified as Ishmael Hanley) inthewater, waving for assistance. The captain took Hanley onto the boat and transportedhim to Charlestown Pier where he was then transported to the Alexandra Hospital. Regrettably, Hanley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The RSCNPF extends its deepest condolences to those who are impacted by Mr Hanley’suntimely passing. Further investigations into the incident are ongoing and the general public will be updated appropriately.