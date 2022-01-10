(CNN) The bodies of two Haitian journalists killed on Thursday, were retrieved Friday and removed from the mountainous terrain of the Laboule 12 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, a source in Haiti’s security forces told CNN.

Despite initial information from Haitian National Police shared internally and reported by CNN and other media outlets that the journalists — John Wesley Amady and Wilgens Louis Saint — had been burned alive, images of the corpses obtained by CNN on Friday show no signs of their bodies being burnt.

The images do show one of the journalists with a clear gunshot wound in his right temple.

The source confirmed the bodies were not burned, adding that members of Haiti’s National Police did not go to the scene of the crime on Thursday due to security concerns.

Without enough resources, the police were concerned they could face severe danger from gangs operating in the area, the source said.