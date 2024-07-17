Bolivia Discovers Huge New Natural Gas Field.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, has announced the discovery of a huge natural gas field.located north of the country’s administrative capital, La Paz.

The landlocked South American nation is facing an energy crunch linked to years of declining oil and gas production that has hit the country’s currency reserves, and the state energy firm YPFB said earlier this month it is looking for ways to overcome recent fuel shortages.

President Arce said the field had a capacity of 1.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF), making it the biggest discovery in the gas-rich country since 2005, so this is considered to be a massive economic boost for the high altitude Andean nation.

At almost 12000 feet, La Paz is the highest capital city in the world.

Natural gas exports are one of Bolivia’s main sources of income but production has been dwindling in recent years.

This discovery, the largest since 2005, is expected to become the third-largest producing field in Bolivia and has been named the Mayaya Centro-X1 IE field. The project has collected roughly $50 million in investments, with drilling beginning in November 2022.

The president said the new “mega field” would revive Bolivia’s ailing gas industry and spell “a new chapter” for the region where it was discovered.