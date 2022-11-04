- Advertisement -

It cannot go unnoticed that Bank of Nevis International Ltd. (BONI) joined the likes of J.P. Morgan, PwC, Meta, BP, The London Stock Exchange Group, and Mastercard in sponsoring the Powerlist Black Excellence Awards 2023 last Friday.

For those who may be unaware, this is a big deal. Sharing centre stage with renowned entities of international standing is monumental. BONI is obviously highly respected, and its current status gives it unlimited leverage.

The Powerlist honours men and women across a wide range of industries including business, science, technology and the arts, with the goal of inspiring future generations by celebrating the most talented people of African, African Caribbean, and African American heritage in the United Kingdom.

BONI has placed itself in rare air; it has shown that its almost 25 years of existence have been consequential. The bank’s successes are too numerous to mention. Its management and staff have performed par excellence.

One senior executive put it in a nutshell: “BONI is proud of our diverse and inclusive team supporting global clients from all parts of the world. By empowering young people from all backgrounds, businesses can ensure they reflect the world we live in, and only by doing so can they deliver the best product and most creative solutions.”

It goes without saying that we need to give support to our own. And why not? BONI is the real deal. BONI is bona fide.