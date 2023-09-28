Bootleg Barbie Movie Taking Moscow Cinemas By Storm.

Due to Hollywood sanctions, Barbie the Movie is not showing in Russia, and yet Barbie is pulling in the crowds at a multiplex in central Moscow where they are watching bootleg copies of the movie dubbed into Russian.

Warner Bros and other big Hollywood names like Disney and Netflix pulled out of the country after Putin invaded Ukraine last year.

So, since then, copies of popular films have come into the country through other Russian-speaking markets, such as Kazakhstan, to work around the sanctions.