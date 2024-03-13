Boots On The Water–US Plan To Ship Aid To Gaza Will Be Tricky.

From there, vehicles will drive the supplies onto land and into Gaza.

The causeway will be assembled at sea and “driven” into the beach, allowing US forces to avoid setting foot on Gaza. The US is supporting its ally Israel and has designated Hamas a terrorist organisation.

This amphibious building project – officially known as Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore, or JLOTS – is one that the US military has used before in Kuwait, Somalia, Haiti and Central America for disaster relief missions.

Earlier versions were used as far back as World War II following the invasion of Normandy on D-Day. As recently as July last year, the defence department used similar JLOTS equipment during a large-scale exercise in Australia.

What is Fogbow and what role will it play?

Fogbow is led by Sam Mundy, a former Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who previously commanded forces in the Middle East, and Mick Mulroy, a former CIA paramilitary officer and assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East.

The full details of what they will be doing has not been made public before. But a person familiar with the plan told the BBC that the Fogbow operation – known internally as Blue Beach Plan – is primarily to organise the movement of aid after it arrives on the Gaza shore.