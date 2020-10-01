BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis must reopen its borders with minimum risks according to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws. She said that there must be a careful balance between the public health measures and the facilitation of economic activity.

Dr. Laws it has now been six months and there has been no tourist arrivals during that period. She said the result has been a decrease in income, government revenue and taxes.

“The aim is to reopen our borders safely with minimum risk of re-introduction of the virus,” said Dr. Laws. “At present, all the relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health and the various subsectors in the tourism subsector are presently developing appropriate protocols to ensure the safety of our people.”

Dr. Laws noted that the government needs the cooperation of the public regarding the adherence to the prevention measures: wearing face masks, hand hygiene, sanitation, physical distancing, and social distancing.

“When we reopen our borders we have to adhere to these prevention measures in order to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Laws. “We must prevent a second lockdown.”

She noted that looking at other countries, the lockdowns have frozen entire economies. She added that the second lockdown is usually much longer than the first.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is preparing for the second wave of COVID-19 cases or reintroduction of cases,” said Dr. Laws. “The medical team has developed St. Kitts and Nevis Guidelines for the clinical management of moderate to severe COVID-19 disease.

“When we see that second wave of cases, we may have individuals who may become severely or even critically ill,” she said. “We are ready to manage such cases. Two Continuous Medical Education (CME) sessions are scheduled for October 07 and 14, and all medical practitioners within the Federation are invited to attend these sessions.”

Sessions will be held face-to-face, and virtually.