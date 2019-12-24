Santo Domingo (Prensa Latina) Dominican Republic Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Ruben Paulino Sem, informed that this month he will reinforce the border with Haiti with 600 Dominican troops.

With the inclusion of these troops of the Army, Air Force and Navy, there will be 9,700 men deployed across the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Likewise, the minister said that at present the movement of people observed at the border is the same as every year, as Haitians go to spend Christmas with their families.

‘Traditionally, they return to their country to spend Christmas; this is what is happening right now,’ he noted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR