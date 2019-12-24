Regional Border with Haiti to be Reinforced with 600 Dominican Troops By snr-editor - December 24, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Santo Domingo (Prensa Latina) Dominican Republic Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Ruben Paulino Sem, informed that this month he will reinforce the border with Haiti with 600 Dominican troops. With the inclusion of these troops of the Army, Air Force and Navy, there will be 9,700 men deployed across the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Likewise, the minister said that at present the movement of people observed at the border is the same as every year, as Haitians go to spend Christmas with their families. ‘Traditionally, they return to their country to spend Christmas; this is what is happening right now,’ he noted. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional T&T Christmas Present? Smoking ‘Grass’ to be Legal Regional Miss World Records First Single Regional US to Give Extra $1m to UN Haiti Food Aid Regional CDB Okays UK Funded Barbuda Electrical Power Network Regional New Study: LAC Region Millennials Switching To Online Shopping Regional Illegal Gun Flow from US to Jamaica Hot Topic for Chang POPULAR PM Assures Constituency Number Six of Continued Support December 24, 2019 Minister Urges Public to Protect Fruit Fly Traps December 24, 2019 Minister: Government Approaching Implementation of Universal Healthcare with Caution December 24, 2019 Border with Haiti to be Reinforced with 600 Dominican Troops December 24, 2019 France Looks at a Stronger Euro to Confront US Pressure on... December 24, 2019 Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 20th December, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 13th December, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 6th December, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 29th November, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 22nd November, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 15th November, 2019