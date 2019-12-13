Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party was set for a large majority in parliament after winning seats in traditional Labour heartlands as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not contest the next election.#

The Conservative party landslide gives Boris Johnson a decisive mandate on Brexit, with a solid majority that means he will be able to push through Brexit on his terms.

While the prime minister has promised to go for a hard Canada-style deal, a pivot to a softer Brexit cannot be discounted now that he has room to manoeuvre thanks to the scale of his victory.

Moments after the exit poll, Michael Gove’s first words were about the need to rebuild and heal the nation, and a triumphant Johnson may well feel obligations to his new conquests in former Labour heartlands.

What are the next steps?

The legislation needed to give the withdrawal agreement legal effect before 31 January is expected to be put before parliament for a second reading within a week.

The race to “get Brexit done” has already begun, with talk of the House of Commons being asked to sit on the Saturday before Christmas and the House of Lords having to sit between Christmas and new year.

What is the timetable?

The new government is expected to meet on Tuesday 17 December with the Queen’s speech on Thursday.