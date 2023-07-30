Boutique French Airline Now Offering Sunday Lie-In Flights From Newark, NJ To St. Maarten.

- Advertisement -

By Editor-Sunday, July 30th, 2023.

Business-class airline, La Compagnie has announced a partnership with family-owned travel agency, E. Clarke Travel to launch a new exclusive VIP program – Travel In Style Journeys – offering wealthy travelers a new way to get to the most prestigious Caribbean islands.

All passengers will be able to recline their seats into a bed for an after-lunch nap, if they wish, thus getting a head start on their vacation.

Starting November 26, 2023 through April 14, 2024, La Compagnie will provide clients of E.

Clarke Travel with select roundtrip service from Newark Liberty International Airport to St.

Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport as part of their Travel In Style Journeys VIP

program.

The nonstop flights will operate weekly, Sunday to Sunday, departing Newark (EWR)

in the morning and returning from St. Maarten (SXM) in the afternoon.

Travelers can pack their bags for 7-night stays and choose from a selection of hand-picked

luxury hotels and villas in St. Maarten, Anguilla, and Saint Barth.

Travel in Style Journeys will attend to all the trip details from booking business-class flights with La Compagnie, hassle-free inter-island transfers and dedicated luggage handling, to coordinating upscale accommodations with private concierge service throughout the journey including exclusive amenities and more, says a press release from La Compagie.

“These new flights to St. Maarten are an exciting development for La Compagnie as they mark

our official entry into the Caribbean market,” said La Compagnie CEO, Christian Vernet. “With

leisure travel expected to remain strong, we’re thrilled to partner with Travel in Style Journeys

to offer an effortless path to some of the destination’s most sought-after islands.”

“We, at E. Clarke Travel, are always looking for ways to better serve our clients,” said E. Clarke

Travel CEO, Wahid Essafi. “With Travel In Style Journeys and La Compagnie, we are creating a

corridor of comfort and trust to bring our existing clients as well as new clients from New York

to Sint Maarten and beyond.”

As with all La Compagnie flights, passengers will be welcomed with lounge and priority access

for a seamless pre-flight experience. Onboard the modern and efficient A321neo, guests will

enjoy a more comfortable trip thanks to the 76 full flat-beds, state-of-the- art entertainment,

free Wi-Fi, refreshing amenity kits, “seasonally curated menus” by Michelin-starred chefs, plus a

selective list of organic wines and champagne.

La Compagnie is a boutique airline that has been around since 2014. It offers business class only flights between Newark, NJ and Paris, Nice, and Milan.

La Compagnie’s aircraft are equipped with an all-business class cabin arranged in a 2–2 configuration, consisting of 76 seats that convert to flat beds. Inflight entertainment such as movies or TV shows is provided on 15.7 inch (40 cm) seatback touchscreens, and inflight Wi-Fi access provided by Viasat is also available. Food is served in a two-course meal which the company claims provides a “unique dining experience offering fresh menu items by renowned chefs”, but presumably microwaved on board.

La Compagnie uses contracted prestige lounges in various airports for its passengers.

The exact price of the flight is not clear, as it can only be bought as part of a package vacation.

Sources: La Compagnie press release, Wikipedia.