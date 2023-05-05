Bradshaw House to Become a National Museum

St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, joined the granddaughters (Carla and Araminta Bradshaw-Williams) of the Federation’s First National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, in unveiling a billboard to signify the start of a significant project— the renovation of the property known as the home of the First Premier of St. Kitts and Nevis Sir Robert Llewelyn Bradshaw and the creation of a museum in his honor.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Monday, May 1, 2023, Labor Day, just before the historic annual Labor Day March.

The transformation of the home of the nation’s first national hero into a museum was another campaign pledge made by the SKNLP during the recent general election held in August 2022.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew in his remarks given at the unveiling ceremony expressed the view that a nation must recognize the contributions of persons who have served with distinction in nation-building because “a grateful nation is a great nation and in keeping with that principle it is important that we do this.”

“As a nation, we ensure that our people would have reached the state of independence and be able to establish a nation that would be respected in the world. We must never forget the many sacrifices that he would have made,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

Dr. Drew added that the home of the First National Hero should be “a symbol of self-sacrifice and putting the nation above self”.

“It should also be a symbol for those who visit us that we hold in high esteem those persons who have made a significant contribution to nation building”, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said.

He highlighted that the renovation of the home of Bradshaw, a former Chief Minister, the First Premier of the then State of St. Kitts and Nevis and Anguilla,

“Is a

bout us as a people, citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Drew, who disclosed that the project is earmarked to be completed within a few months.

He commended the project team charged with the challenging task of delivering “what we seek to deliver by the 16th of September 2023 – National Heroes Day and Sir Robert Bradshaw’s 107th birthday.

“We intend to open the doors of this museum to the general public. It is indeed a challenge, but we will definitely seek to accomplish it,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.

The Project Team tasked with undertaking the project includes Victor Williams, Arlene Edwards of Williams Architectural, Peter Jenkins of Jenkins Limited, Lennox Warner of Lennox Warner & Partner, Travis Merritt of DreamWorks Design, and Calvin Esdaille. The Coordinating Agency is the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) which was represented by Ashmaine Allers, Project Manager in PMO.

Arlene Edwards, Interior Design and Town and Country Planner at Williams Architecture said the renovation of the Bradshaw home and the creation of a museum will also house a guard post, a welcome center, a restaurant, an amphitheater, an administrative wing, washrooms, and a gift shop. The grounds will be beautifully landscaped along with areas for rest and relaxation and adequate parking.

Ms. Edwards informed the public that when completed the Robert Bradshaw Museum will add value to the tourism sector and will offer opportunities to the public in education, entertainment, recreation, weddings, and picnics and “fulfill the wishes of Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw that his home be used as a museum for the residents and citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.”

Mr. Victor Williams, during his remarks at the unveiling ceremony, when speaking of the role of the project team stated that, “it is a team of patriots. This is not about money, because everybody is doing it [the project] way below the working cost. There is no money to be made. We are doing it below cost because it is something that all patriots have to do.”

The ceremony was chaired by the SKNLP Chairperson Ms. Diana Williams. Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Hon. Samal Duggins, Hon. Konris Maynard, Hon. Isalean Phillip, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Mr. Frank Farrell of the St Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labor Union, and other family members of the late Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw.