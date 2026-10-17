Brantley calls for greater Caribbean energy independence at CREF 2026

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Charlestown, Nevis (October 16, 2026)

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy and Utilities, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has called for greater energy independence across the Caribbean, stressing the need for countries to reduce their reliance on imported fossil fuels amid volatile international prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

According to information from the Nevis Island Administration, Brantley made the remarks on Thursday, October 15, while participating in a panel discussion at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) 2026 in Panama. The session, titled “The CREF Ministerial: What Will Caribbean Governments Do Next?”, focused on the actions Caribbean governments must take to advance their energy priorities.

During the discussion, the Premier provided an update on Nevis’ geothermal energy project and addressed the need to protect the island from fluctuations in global fuel prices, which can be affected by wars and other geopolitical developments.

The NIA has identified geothermal energy as a key component of its strategy to reduce Nevis’ dependence on imported fossil fuels. The proposed 30-megawatt geothermal power plant is expected to provide a more sustainable source of electricity while reducing the island’s exposure to international fuel-price changes and strengthening its long-term energy security.

Brantley’s participation in the forum formed part of wider regional discussions on the need for more reliable and affordable energy supplies across the Caribbean. CREF 2026, held from October 14 to 16, attracted more than 400 participants from over 40 countries, including government ministers, senior officials, utility executives, regulators, project developers, investors, financiers, multilateral institutions and technology providers.

The three-day forum provided an opportunity for regional and international stakeholders to discuss investment opportunities, build partnerships and consider practical solutions to the energy challenges facing Caribbean countries.

Among the main topics were energy security and sovereignty, financing renewable energy projects, attracting private investment and improving project implementation. Delegates also examined how international partnerships and multilateral financing could help small island states advance major energy initiatives.

Discussions extended to electricity grid modernisation, utility sustainability, energy storage and the development of geothermal resources. Participants also considered the integration of distributed renewable energy technologies and measures to strengthen power systems against hurricanes and other climate-related threats, while ensuring that electricity remains affordable and reliable.

The financial sustainability of utility companies and the cost of electricity to consumers also featured among the issues confronting regional governments as they pursue their energy transition goals.