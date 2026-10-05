Brantley calls for more time on CBI programme

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By Vernan GeorgeSt. Kitts-Nevis Observer

Former Foreign Affairs Minister and Nevis Premier Mark Brantley is calling on St. Kitts and Nevis and other Caribbean countries operating Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes to seek additional time from the European Union before any decision is made to phase out the programmes.

Speaking at his September 29 press conference, Brantley said governments should use the available negotiating mechanisms to ask the EU for an extension, arguing that the programmes remain an important source of revenue for several countries.

“My view is that the Federal Government should ask for more time. I think all of these jurisdictions should ask for more time,” Brantley said. He argued that requiring countries to shut down programmes that can account for more than half of government revenue in some cases over a short period would place significant pressure on their economies.

“Asking these countries to shut down this program that contributes in many cases over 50% of government revenue in two years is simply an unfair case, and I believe the EU should be invited to extend more time. I would say at least a five-year period would be reasonable,” he said.

Brantley also called on regional leaders to make use of what he described as a negotiating mechanism contained within arrangements governing visa-free access to the Schengen Area.

“My understanding is that under the agreement establishing visa-free access to the Schengen Area, there is a negotiating mechanism. I have not yet heard the government of St. Kitts and Nevis or any of the governments say that they are initiating that mechanism,” he said.

He said that the mechanism should be activated if governments have not already done so, particularly because Caribbean countries obtained visa-free access to the Schengen Area at different times and under separate agreements.

“There’s an actual embedded mechanism within the Schengen Agreement that says if either party wants to change, then there is a model that is set up for that to be discussed and determined,” Brantley said.

Brantley also questioned whether some European officials have a full understanding of the current operation and regulatory controls surrounding Caribbean CBI programmes.

“I confess in my own engagements internationally, the views in relation to some of these programs were so cockeyed and misconstrued that it’s amazing that officials are speaking with conviction about these programs, and they really do not understand these programs,” he said.

He pointed to the security features of St. Kitts and Nevis’ biometric passports as an example of measures he believes should be part of discussions with European officials.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is now with biometric passports which probably exceeds in terms of security measures what is offered in most countries in the world, including countries in the EU,” Brantley said.

He suggested that direct engagement with EU technocrats could help explain the measures currently in place.

“I feel that sometimes a forum or an engagement where we can explain to technocrats in the EU, listen, this is what you may think, but this is in fact what exists, could be helpful,” he said.

At the same time, Brantley said regional governments should not rely solely on CBI and should continue efforts to diversify their economies while discussions with the EU continue.

“But I also agree that even as we negotiate, as we initiate clauses in the agreement, as we try to engage and whatever happens with the EU, we must diversify the local economy,” he said.