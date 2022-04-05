Brantley says “send the money”; Harris wants a long term solution

- Advertisement -

By Monique Washington

“I am done with private discussions and negotiations and the talks. No! Send the money. Give us our share.”

This blunt assertion was made by Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley during his Monthly Press Conference on Thursday, when once again called on the Prime Minister and Federal Minister of Finance, Dr Timothy Harris, to give Nevis its “fair share” of Citizenship By Investment (CBI) revenue from “the shared passport of St. Kitts and Nevis”.

Dr Harris had reiterated last Sunday that while he agrees with giving Nevis a greater share in principle, there ought to be a fair percentage of agreement that will be more beneficial in the long term.

“Under the Team Unity Administration, Nevis has received the best treatment in its history. I, as the leader of the team, have gone where no other leader has, and Nevis is better for my leadership of the Federation at this time.”

He said they are making sure all they do falls squarely in order with clause 110 of the Constitution.

“If it is that clause 110 is no longer workable, say so and let us change it, but once it is there it provides the yardstick and framework, and everything we do must accord with that.”

Dr Harris said that he was trying to be fair to the people of Nevis. He added that they pay for a range of programmes on Nevis.

“It is therefore not true to pursue the view that Dr Harris is not treating Nevis nice. It is far from the truth. I am struggling to ensure that as these amounts get larger and larger they could be properly justified in the context of the supreme law of the land. Help me to resolve it.”

Dr Harris said he had written to the World Bank who said let independent and objective people come in and help to sort it out.

At his Press Conference, Brantley revealed figures that he claimed were accurate, of the revenue collected via the CBI in the past 15 years.

“I would not come if I didn’t feel the figures are verified. We had a team working on it and I believe the numbers might be higher. We were not being told what the figures of the CBI were, so I said, let me put a team together and try to find out. The team looked at different reports, looked at different budgets, trying to put information together,” he informed.

Brantley outlined the figures he received from his team, including the amounts Nevis received from CBI revenue. They were listed as follows:

In 2007 $19.2 million was collected, Nevis received $0; 2008 – $48.5 million collected, Nevis received $0; 2009 – $67. 1 million collected, Nevis received $0; 2010 – $195.8 million collected, Nevis received $0; 2011 – $321.7 million collected, Nevis received a $3 million loan; 2012 – $475.5 million collected, Nevis received $12 million ($10 million of which was loaned); 2013 – $607.6 million collected, Nevis received $4.7 million; 2014 – $617.7 million collected; 2015 – $503.3 million collected, Nevis received $20 million; 2016 – $300.1 million collected, Nevis received $64.3 million, 2017 – $269.4 million collected, Nevis received $68.5 million; 2018 – $417.7 million collected, Nevis received $52.2 million; 2019 – $442.6 million collected, Nevis received $37.8 million, 2020 – $270. 8 million collected, Nevis received $51 million; 2021 – $588 million collected, Nevis received $54 million.

“The most money Nevis has gotten prior to Team Unity was in 2012 when of $475.5 million, Nevis got $12 million which included a $10 million loan – $ 6 million at 5% and another loan of $4 million at 6%.”

Brantley pointed out that from 2007 to 2021, the CBI receipts totalled $5.1 billion of which Nevis received $371 million (7.2 percent). He said that since the Team Unity was elected in 2015, the CBI collected $2.79 billion of which Nevis received $321 million (12 percent).

“Are things better for Nevis under Team Unity, absolutely, because we have moved from nothing to something? But we have not gotten what was committed. We have not got what was promised,” he said.

“Nevis has 25% of the country, we received 7.2 percent of CBI receipts,” he said.

Brantley said that he has requested that Nevis be paid its fair share of proceeds through many private mediums, but he has now stopped.

When questioned as to why he waited so long to publicly request the “Fair Share”, he said he expected better.

“There are many, including myself, who gave our all to Team Unity. That we fought valiantly for Team Unity. That we put together, in my view, the best political idea that this country has had in its modern history. When you believe in it, you want it to work; you fight for it to work. It might have taken seven years, but I believe that the platitudes and the approach that has been taken, the lack of genuine effort to solve some of this easily solved problems, that time has come, ”he said.

As it relates to “what next?” Brantley said that there are options that include political and legal, but he is hoping that Nevis gets its “fair share” soon.