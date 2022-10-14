Brantley Thanks Taiwan and PM Drew for Nevis Development Funds

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS–– Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley continues to express gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their assistance in the development of the island. He also thanks Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, for ensuring that Nevis received the funds.

At his press conference on , 2022, the Premier noted that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) had sought their assistance for the funding of a US$3.2million project, the final stages of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park at Pinney’s Beach and confirmed he had received the first installment during a meeting with the Prime Minister on October 05, 2022.

“I was also able at that opportunity to engage with His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and to collect on behalf of the Government and people of Nevis, a cheque in the amount of US$1.2 million, which is part payment towards a significant project that we have developed and have asked the Taiwanese government to finance on our behalf…

“I can’t reiterate enough how much I am grateful to the Taiwanese and to the Office of the Prime Minister Dr. Drew for this very significant gesture to the people of Nevis,” he said.

Mr. Brantley stated that the money received would enable the project to commence in quick time. He described the project as one which would transform Pinney’s Beach to provide the support amenities for Nevis’ tourism product.

Mr. Brantley, who is also the Minister of Tourism, used the opportunity to give some insight into the project.

“That project is the final stages of the Pinney’s Park Project and, as we know, we would have created and developed the Malcolm Guishard Park at Pinney’s which has been a hit with all and sundry. We now have another aspect of that which will involve roadways, drainage, parking lots, bathrooms, lighting, security and, of course, enhancing the amenities around the restaurants. We will also propose to plant some foliage, more specifically some coconut palms and the like to restore some of the original look there at Pinney’s.

“So this aspect is very involved, very detailed. It is an aspect of the project which is designed to enhance the environmentally-friendly and ‘Nevis Naturally’ approach that we have taken on the island.

“I should report that this was a project that was put together with the Ministry of Tourism as the lead but also involving our [Department of Physical Planning], our Ministry of Works and that this will be implemented in collaboration with the stakeholders at Pinney’s.

“This is, of course, the culmination of a long-held dream of the people of Nevis to have this facility and to build it out from the roadway, essentially, all the way to the beach. We have done and completed the park itself. We are now adding all the other amenities at the beach side. I think many of us are aware that when we go to Pinney’s, particularly when it rains, there is difficulty with drainage. There’s some problems there, particularly the road that takes us across to the restaurants, all of that is now being fixed,” he said.

Mr. Brantley added that Kuang Jun Construction Co., Ltd., the same contractor who built the park will be working on the second phase of the project and it is expected that it would be mobilised in quick time.

Premier Brantley also reiterated the assistance of the Prime Minister in facilitating the project in a timely manner.

“I want to be clear that on this occasion these funds were earmarked for the Office of the Prime Minister and it is Dr. Drew who would have insisted that these funds be transferred to the NIA for purposes of this project so that we could start this project as soon as possible” he said.