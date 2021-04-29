By Monique Washington

Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley announced this past week that no work permits or renewal of residency will be issued, unless the applicants are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking at his monthly Press conference on Wednesday, Brantley said that as a government, they have continually tried to see what they can do to tighten the safety and security of Nevisians, and have recognized that Nevis has been a very popular destination for persons seeking work, and those that are seeking to live on the island.

“The Premier’s offices handle work permits; it handles residencies. Effective May 2021, anyone seeking work permits or residency or seeking to renew their work permit or residency, will have to provide evidence that they have been vaccinated. We feel as if this is a reasonable measure to take in the circumstances,” he said.

Brantley noted that if non-nationals do not provide proof of vaccination, then documents will not be issued to them.

