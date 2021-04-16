(CNN) Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has called for Joe Biden’s “personal engagement” in fighting deforestation in the Amazon rain forest, in a letter sent to the US President on Wednesday.

In the letter, Bolsonaro said he is committed to eliminating illegal deforestation in the Amazon by 2030. However, he also said that “massive resources” will be needed and the support of “the United States government, the private sector and the American civil society will be very welcome.”

The letter also confirms Bolsonaro’s participation in a virtual climate summit convened by Biden on April 22 and 23. “I pledge my commitment to the pursuit of ambitious commitments and outcomes at the April 22nd summit,” he said.

A senior administration official confirmed to CNN that the White House had received the letter.

“The White House is in receipt of President Bolsonaro’s letter accepting the invitation to participate in the April 22 Leaders’ Summit on Climate. Brazil is one of the world’s top 10 economies, and a regional leader; it has a responsibility to lead,” the senior official said in a statement on Thursday.